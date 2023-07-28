Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins drives a St. Joseph Fire Department rescue boat on Friday after firefighters recovered a woman swimmer, third from right, from the waters of the Missouri River near the St. Joseph Port Authority.
Emergency workers rescued a woman from the Missouri River Friday morning after she became distressed in the water at the Port Authority of St. Joseph.
Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins of the St. Joseph Fire Department said the woman had been swimming in the river when the current carried her between a tugboat and a barge anchored at the Port Authority. Firefighters responded to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. Friday and deployed two boats to assist. They found the woman in danger of being pulled under a tugboat by the current.
"There was a victim, and she was next to a barge but in front of a tug," Jenkins said. "So it's kind of an ugly place to be because the current was trying to take her under the tug."
Because of the tight confines of the rescue scene, a group of firefighters on shore worked together to reach out and gradually push the woman upstream. Once she was free of the Port Authority area, Perkins' crew on a rescue boat pulled her on board. She was not wearing a life jacket before being rescued.
The boat accelerated upriver to the French Bottoms boat ramp near the St. Joseph Frontier Casino. The woman, who has not been identified, disembarked and stepped into a Buchanan County EMS ambulance without assistance. Perkins said he was unable to say if she had suffered any physical injuries. The ambulance departed with the woman aboard without activating lights and sirens.
In general, anyone is free to go swimming in the Missouri River at their own risk, including nearby sites like the Port Authority. There is no law or regulation against this, and the wearing of a life jacket is also not required. However, the Missouri State Highway Patrol strongly recommends that all swimmers wear one and cautions that the Missouri River in particular can be hazardous.
"It has its own challenges, such as current, changing levels and poor water clarity," said Cpl. Nicholas Greiner, who works in Troop H marine operations. "That can make the operation of a boat dangerous or swimming. There's dangers out there to be aware of."
Anyone who chooses to go into the water should always tell someone when they are going, where they intend to go to and when they expect to return, Greiner added.
"Sometimes when I get a call late in the evening, we don't have that much to go off of," he said. "(A rescue) gets much quicker if people on the river have a plan and they communicate that plan to somebody."
