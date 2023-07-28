Emergency workers rescued a woman from the Missouri River Friday morning after she became distressed in the water at the Port Authority of St. Joseph. 

Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins of the St. Joseph Fire Department said the woman had been swimming in the river when the current carried her between a tugboat and a barge anchored at the Port Authority. Firefighters responded to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. Friday and deployed two boats to assist. They found the woman in danger of being pulled under a tugboat by the current. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

