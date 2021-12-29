St. Joseph might not have seen a white Christmas this year, but residents could ring in 2022 with a snowy New Year’s Day.
If so, local responding agencies said they will be prepared. News-Press NOW meteorologists are predicting up to five inches of snow beginning Friday night. The precipitation is expected to last into Saturday.
St. Joseph city street crews are putting down a salt mix on the roads to get ready for possible snow Friday. This will prevent initial icing and melt the top few inches of snow. Keven Schneider, the city’s superintendent of streets, said crews will begin plowing if snowfall approaches three inches.
“We started our pre-treating process using the salt brine and sugar beet molasses mixture ... We will get over the entire town and that should at least help prevent any snow or ice from forming a very strong bond with the pavement,” Schneider said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to prepare for winter driving. Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H, said he is encouraging people to avoid unnecessary trips.
“Is it worth traveling in adverse conditions? And maybe the answer is, don’t go if you don’t have to go. If you really don’t have to go, don’t go, it’s not worth it,” Angle said. “It’s not worth risking damaging property, your property, someone else’s property, certainly not worth injury, and it’s certainly not worth a fatality.”
Those who must travel are urged to take their time and prepare for snow or ice going into the weekend. Angle said there is a shift in driving strategy people must make to remain safe in the changing conditions.
“Slow down, slow down, slow down. Speed, when we’re having adverse weather conditions, which it looks like we’re going to Friday night into Saturday, it’s going to be the first big ... winter weather event for the year, slow down,” he said. “Almost every time we see someone that slid off the roadway or involved in a crash or whatever, speed is a contributing factor. We’ve got to slow down when the roads are slick.”
It’s also important for drivers to give snowplows and salt trucks plenty of room as they respond to winter conditions.
