top story Crews on scene of Downtown crash By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crash accident Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Officers are on the scene of a rollover crash at the 1100 block of Fredrick Avenue. Show more Show less Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Officers are on the scene of a rollover crash at the 1100 block of Fredrick Avenue. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Officers are on the scene of a rollover crash at the 1100 block of Fredrick Avenue. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Officers are on scene of a rollover crash at the 1100 block of Fredrick Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A two-vehicle accident left one car flipped on its side and blocked traffic in front of City Hall Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the St. Joseph Police Department said the crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frederick Avenue.One of the drivers was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with minor injuries. Details surrounding the crash are under investigation. Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Nebraska Texas, feds settle probe over $9B Houston highway project +11 Regional News School safety talks planned after California fatal stabbing +2 National News Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare More Regional News → National News +4 Nebraska Passenger: Teamwork needed to restrain man on flight +3 National News Transgender students at center of new bills in New Hampshire +9 National Entertainment Prosecutor calls XXXTentacion's alleged killers 'predators' More National News → 0:54 Cool and Damp 51 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.