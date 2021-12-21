The St. Joseph City Streets Department is typically prepared for snow and ice cleanup this time of year. Instead, crews have spent days picking up from wind damage that was caused last week.
The wind that came through had gusts approaching 70 miles per hour, causing many downed trees, power lines and damage across town. Police, fire and cleanup crews were busy during the storm on emergency calls. A lot of the work they did that night involved clearing trees off roadways and crashes caused by stoplight outages.
Then, the real cleanup began.
"Usually we don't have storms like that this time of year, so short of an ice storm, we really don't use them for cleanup much this time of year," said Keven Schneider, the city's superintendent of streets. "Our main concern was the high winds. That was the priority that we figured there'd be a lot of damage from that. And then secondarily, because of the rain, there could have been some minor flooding concerns. But the thrust was to be ready for a windstorm."
Some of the damage could be seen around town days later as crews worked to clean up and get power back on for residents. According to Evergy, more than 50% of its customers in Buchanan County were impacted.
"We opened what streets we could and we didn't necessarily pick up anything, we just got streets open. Sometimes if a tree goes down, there might be a power line in it or their utility line. So we don't touch those until utilities have been there and cut everything loose. So we were dealing with some of those ... that had wires in them," Schneider said.
Storm damage on public property can be reported to the city's 24/7 hotline at 816-271-4848.
