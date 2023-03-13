top story Crews investigate fire on Messanie Street News-Press NOW Mark Zinn Author email Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Around 9:10 p.m., fire crews were called to a residence on Messanie Street where they discovered a nearby shed engulfed in flames. Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Around 9:10 p.m., fire crews were called to a residence on Messanie Street where they discovered a nearby shed engulfed in flames. Neighbors tell News-Press NOW the shed wasn't occupied and had 'No Trespassing' signage posted around the site.By the time News-Press NOW arrived, the fire was under control with just lingering smoke. It's not clear what caused the fire, but the St. Joseph Police Department was seen arriving at the shed after firefighters started to clear out. Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Security And Public Safety Mark Zinn Author email Follow Mark Zinn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +15 Sports Michelle Yeoh's mom tearful, proud of 'little princess' +6 National News Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women's rights, dies +5 National News Silicon Valley Bank's demise disrupts the disruptors in tech More Regional News → National News World News Russia invited to participate in Central Asian soccer event +6 National News Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women's rights, dies +10 Sports Lula meets with Indigenous in Brazil's Amazon, pledges lands More National News → 0:37 Chilly start to the work week 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
