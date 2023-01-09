top story Crews investigate abandoned building fire on Commercial Street By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews work the scene of a fire at 18th and Commercial streets Monday afternoon. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire at 1805 Commercial Street on Monday afternoon. Several streets in the area were blocked off while first responders battled the flames. The smoke buildup could be seen from South 59 Highway.Debris was also scattered on Commercial Street in front of the building due to a smoke explosion, according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.Investigators said the building is abandoned and there was no one inside at the time of the fire. It is unknown if there were any injuries reported at the scene.The structure has been labeled unsafe as crews conduct the investigation, which will continue over the next several days. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flame Street Building News-press Now Crew Block Off Scene Fire Department Debris Building Industry Structure Investigation Buildup St. Joseph Social Services Highway Investigator Emergency Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +16 National News Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers 0:52+2 Tn Exchange Fans would be able to wager on home Husker football games under new bill +8 Nebraska Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency More Regional News → National News +16 National News Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers +8 Nebraska Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency +13 Sports Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms More National News → 0:40 Mild & Dry Monday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.