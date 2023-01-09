Fire on Commercial Street

Crews work the scene of a fire at 18th and Commercial streets Monday afternoon. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire at 1805 Commercial Street on Monday afternoon. 

Several streets in the area were blocked off while first responders battled the flames. The smoke buildup could be seen from South 59 Highway.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

