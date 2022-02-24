A semi-truck was spilled diesel fuel in the parking lot of the Downtown post office early Thursday.
The fire department and hazmat unit were quick to respond to the incident, which occurred at about 3 a.m. Edmond Street between Eighth and Ninth streets was closed while crews cleaned up the spill.
