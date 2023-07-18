top story Crews battle overnight house fire By Crystal Olney News-Press NOW Crystal Olney Author email Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email fire 1.jpg Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Corby Street. Show more Show less Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Corby Street. Crystal Olney | News-Press NOW Crews work the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Corby Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Fire Department quickly worked to put out a house fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Corby Street.Battalion Chief Steve Dalsing told News-Press NOW flames were shooting out of the roof and coming out of the front windows right above the gas meter when crews arrived.The house sustained heavy damage, with the roof being burned and destroyed.No occupants were inside the house. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Crystal Olney Author email Follow Crystal Olney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Columbia City Council approves pay raise for police officers +2 Nebraska Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search Central Missouri Boone County Fair rides to undergo inspections More Regional News → National News +4 World News North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea +2 World News Exec tells first UN council meeting that big tech can't be trusted to guarantee AI safety +2 National News California GOP mayor announces US House campaign, setting up another competitive congressional race More National News → 1:21 Tracking heat, humidity, and our next round of rain 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
