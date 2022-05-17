House fire at 2608 S. 12th Street

Crews fought a house fire Tuesday morning at 2608 S. 12th St.

 Caleb Winslow | News-Press NOW

Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning at 2608 12th St.

The fire broke out at about 6:20 a.m. It was first spotted by St. Joseph police.

Two people were inside the house even though it was yellow tagged and no one was supposed to be living in it. One of those people was arrested and taken to jail.

The cause of the fire currently is undetermined, according to Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.