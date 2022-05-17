top story Crews battle house fire on South 12th St. News-Press NOW Caleb Winslow Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews fought a house fire Tuesday morning at 2608 S. 12th St. Caleb Winslow | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning at 2608 12th St.The fire broke out at about 6:20 a.m. It was first spotted by St. Joseph police.Two people were inside the house even though it was yellow tagged and no one was supposed to be living in it. One of those people was arrested and taken to jail.The cause of the fire currently is undetermined, according to Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Social Services Criminal Law Living Fire Crew Fire St. Joseph Blaze Jail Man Caleb Winslow Author email Follow Caleb Winslow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Man seriously injured after crash near Hatfield Courts Nelson case creates more logistics for trial Business New center on Missouri Western campus to meet manufacturing needs Public Safety Police arrest Lathrop man who assaulted, tortured woman for two days More Local News → 1:38 Stormy Tuesday 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
