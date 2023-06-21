top story Crews battle house fire on Lafayette News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Jun 21, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Avoid the area of the 2400 block of Lafayette Street due to a house fire.News-Press NOW has a reporter on the scene and will update the story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +9 Regional News Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election +7 Regional News The Titan submersible: The latest on the search, outlook for rescue National News Georgia officials lay out obstacles to updating election system before 2024 More Regional News → National News +9 Regional News Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election +14 Regional News Ousted incumbents, key matchups set: Takeaways from Virginia's primary election National News Georgia officials lay out obstacles to updating election system before 2024 More National News → 0:52 Keeping the heat and sunshine today 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.