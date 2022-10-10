top story Crews battle fire on 19th Street News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 500 block of North 22nd Street. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at 522 N. 19th Street. Avoid the area if possible.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crew Emergency News-press Now Story N. Scene Fire Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Childhood cancer survivor finds inspiration in past experience Public Safety Four confirmed shot in drive-by in city's Southside Consumer Hope for a strong holiday shopping season despite inflation +2 Local News Seasonal depression around the corner as temperatures drop More Local News → 0:44 Mild & Sunny Monday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
