Fire 22nd Street

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the 500 block of North 22nd Street.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at 522 N. 19th Street. Avoid the area if possible.

News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

