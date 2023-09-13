top story Crews battle fire near Gower gas station News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire in Gower. Dan Ingram | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Firefighters battled a large blaze at a maintenance barn next to a gas station in Gower, Missouri, on Wednesday night.Crews worked for more than an hour to help put out the flames and keep the fire from spreading.The roof of the barn looks to be completely gone.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Nebraska As the nation fixates on a Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar +4 Regional News On 60th anniversary of church bombing, victim's sister, suspect's daughter urge people to stop hate +3 Nebraska Biden's clean-car rules face a crucial test as appeals court hears Republican-led challenges More Regional News → National News +10 National News Stock market today: Wall Street climbs, and Dow rises more than 300 points as stocks worldwide rally National News NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs +4 Nebraska Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches More National News → 1:20 Mostly Sunny Thursday Weather Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
