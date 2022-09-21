Crews battle fire in Downtown building News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Firefighters work to put out a fire on North Eighth Street on Wednesday in Downtown St. Joseph. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Fire crews rest after fighting a fire on Wednesday afternoon at 210 N. Eighth St. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Firefighters cool off after working to put out a fire on North Eighth Street on Wednesday in Downtown St. Joseph. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Firefighters work to put out a fire on North Eighth Street on Wednesday in Downtown St. Joseph. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Three firefighters exit a building on North Eight Street as they work to put out a fire Wednesday in Downtown St. Joseph. Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency crews responded to a fire at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at 210 N. Eighth St. in Downtown St. Joseph. No injuries were reported from the fire, which was in a third-floor apartment. Officials said they still are determining how the fire started. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emergency Crew Official Building Industry Apartment Injury Joseph Floor Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Suicide prevention walk set for Sunday 1:11 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: September heat Education Vision Forward hones in on action plan Government City creates committee to sell proposed police tax to public More Local News → Local Forecast 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.