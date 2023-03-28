top story Crews battle blaze on West Hyde Park Avenue By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crews of the St. Joseph Fire Department work the scene of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Tuesday afternoon fire left a house unstable and unsafe to live in, fire crews said. The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the house fire at 812 West Hyde Park Ave. just before 4 p.m.Crews went into the house because they were not sure if it was occupied. They determined that there were no residents inside.The damage to the structure was extensive, leaving several visible burn holes around the house. Investigators said the structure is unsafe, unstable and unfit to live in. There were no reported injuries at the scene. There is currently no determination of what caused the fire or where it began. Two people live at the house but were not at home during the blaze. Investigators are still attempting to locate the occupants, and they said that Red Cross will be notified for assistance. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Construction Industry Law Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +27 World News 40 killed in fire at immigration detention center in Mexico +4 Iowa Wyoming abortion clinic fire suspect to go free pending case +12 Sports Daughter: Mississippi tornado victim was ‘beautiful soul’ More Regional News → National News +2 National News Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate +3 National News What is the filibuster, and why does it matter in Nebraska? +7 National News Head of Nashville school in shooting would 'run to' danger More National News → 0:47 Tracking Storms Friday 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.