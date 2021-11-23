The St. Joseph Fire Department put out a car fire around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Sacramento Street.
The fire engulfed the vehicle and caught a nearby utility pole on fire. The extent of the damage to the utility pole is unknown at this time.
Firefighters put the blaze out within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
