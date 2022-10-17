A Mazda CX-5 blocks southbound lanes of Interstate 29 after crashing into a MoDOT vehicle Monday morning near Dearborn. The crash highlighted the importance of attentive driving, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
Woman hits state vehicle on I-29, highlights safety issues for MODOT employees
A Mazda CX-5 blocks southbound lanes of Interstate 29 after crashing into a MoDOT vehicle Monday morning near Dearborn. The crash highlighted the importance of attentive driving, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
A 77-year-old man is in serious condition at Mosaic Life Care after he crashed into a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 29 near Dearborn.
Lauren Welch, of Overland Park, Kansas, was driving around 11 a.m. on the highway when he crashed into the MoDOT truck, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The truck had a trailer with a flashing arrow that was warning drivers to move over because of employees who were mowing on the roadside.
Daniel E. Roe, 33, of St. Joseph, was driving the MoDOT truck and suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.
Having indicators to direct traffic is helpful, but it still means drivers have to act accordingly, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
“People just need to pay attention,” he said. “When they see flashing lights ahead, no matter what color — whether they be yellow, red, blue — to make sure they slow down and to allow plenty of distance. And to make a lane change whenever it’s safe.”
The crash demonstrates why it’s important for drivers to move over when state vehicles are working on the road.
The issue is more common than people realize, Hux said.
“A lot of it just comes down to distracted driving, people not paying attention,” he said. “When MoDOT sets up a work zone, you know, they set up signs, plenty of visibility, things like that. They do have their own protocol for whenever it comes to setting up work zones.”
Dealing with the aftermath of a crash reaffirms the consequences — that it is actual lives that are being affected, MoDOT District Engineer Martin Liles said.
“These are actually people that have family members at home,” he said. “We want everyone, the people and the vehicles, and the workers out there on the highway, the highway patrol that are working those crashes and stuff, we want each and every one of those individuals to go home safe every day to their loved ones.”
