Woman hits state vehicle on I-29, highlights safety issues for MODOT employees
Video play button

A 77-year-old man is in serious condition at Mosaic Life Care after he crashed into a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 29 near Dearborn.

Lauren Welch, of Overland Park, Kansas, was driving around 11 a.m. on the highway when he crashed into the MoDOT truck, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The truck had a trailer with a flashing arrow that was warning drivers to move over because of employees who were mowing on the roadside.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.