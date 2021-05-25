A Hale, Missouri, man has died following a crash that happened on Sunday night in Livingston County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles Plummer, 75, was traveling north on Route JJ one and a half miles north of Avalon, Missouri, when he struck the back of a stopped vehicle which then hit a pedestrian.
Susan Bachman, 63, of Chillicothe, Missouri, had stopped and was in front of her car to use a leaf blower to remove grass from the highway when the incident happened, the patrol report said. Bachman was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center and later airlifted to St. Luke's in Kansas City with serious injuries.
Plummer also was transported to Hedrick Medical Center then flown to Liberty Hospital. It is unknown if Plummer was wearing a seat belt.
