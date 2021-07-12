Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Pacific Street.
Witnesses said the truck was driving carelessly when it struck a parked car and then swerved into a utility pole and a retaining wall.
The driver was ejected from the truck and was transported to Mosaic Life Care and later to St. Luke's in Kansas City with serious injuries.
The passenger was still in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.