A vehicle crashed into a utility pole at a high rate of speed late Monday night during a police operation.
The vehicle fled from police working an operation targeting people running from law enforcement. Police ended the pursuit and began tracking the car from the air.
The car continued at high speeds, traveling north on 22nd Street. The driver, a female, crashed into a utility pole near James Street, went through the pole and slid for 30 yards, where it came to a stop against another utility pole.
The female driver and a male passenger crawled out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was detained by law enforcement and later released.
The crash caused a brief power outage in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.