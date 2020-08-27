Missouri Highway 13 has been closed in Caldwell County due to a crash.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the road is expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions between SE Dodger Road and SE Longhorn Road.
Workers from MoDOT are helping the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the incident.
Until the road reopens, drivers are asked to go around the area on either Missouri Highway 116, State Route B, or State Route F.
In Holt County, U.S. Route 59 is closed in both directions in Mound City, from Route 118 to Route E, due to the collapse of a building. The roadway will be closed for several hours and could be extended. Until the roadway is reopened, motorists must use a different route.