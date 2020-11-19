A traffic crash briefly closed the 3100 block of St. Joseph Avenue early Thursday morning.
The vehicle struck a power line and overturned on the street at about 4 a.m. The 26-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to Mosaic Life Care to be treated for moderate injuries. He was taken into custody on investigative charges.
No major outages were reported by Evergy, but crews were working to repair the power line. St. Joseph police said both lanes of St. Joseph Avenue were closed for more than an hour.