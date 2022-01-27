Buchanan County EMS responded to 235 cardiac arrest calls in 2021, but a local expert says the best thing people can do is provide hands-only CPR.
Hands-only CPR helps keep the blood flowing for patients, even if their heart has stopped or they are having irregular heartbeats, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King said.
"The sooner somebody starts CPR on somebody who's gone unresponsive, the better their chances for a positive outcome," he said. "We also want to get an AED (automated external defibrillator) on them as soon as possible. So when you call 911, we have a pretty good list of where all the AEDs are in the county so we can tell you to send somebody to go get that."
There also is a new service coming out where people around the country can receive a smaller, purse-size defibrillator for a few hundred dollars a month, King said. Most AEDs are larger and bulky and can cost around $1,500 to purchase, he said.
Cardiac arrest is most common among elderly people or people with preexisting medical conditions, but it can happen to anyone. One important factor is being aware of how to limit their chances, King said.
"There (are) definitely things people can do to reduce the risk of a cardiac arrest," he said. "Things like going and getting regular checkups, getting cardiac scoring done, trying to ... exercise and, you know, cut out some of those foods that we know aren't good for our heart."
In addition to cardiac arrest calls, there were 849 calls for chest pain. While not always as serious as cardiac arrest, first responders still err on the side of caution, King said. Services like an EKG, which records the heart's electrical activity, provide insight into how severe the problem is.
"If somebody calls for chest pain, we're definitely going to really look in deep and make sure we do everything we can to keep it from going to cardiac arrest," he said. "That's where we're going to take our monitor and we're going to do a 12-lead EKG on the patient and look for things that could give the hint that they may be having some sort of cardiac event."
