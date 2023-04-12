Buchanan County EMS workers say the road network can make it challenging for ambulances to get to rural areas efficiently, and they have to rely on other law enforcement agencies to assist in emergency situations.
For those living in rural areas, knowing basic first aid skills could make all the difference while waiting for an ambulance to arrive in an emergency.
Though first responders get to the scene of an emergency as quickly as possible, Buchanan County EMS workers said some roads can make it challenging for ambulances to get to rural areas efficiently, and they have to rely on other law enforcement agencies to assist in emergency situations.
“We do a lot of training with the volunteer fire departments, and we make sure that their equipment is all up to date,” said Steve Groshong, Buchanan County EMS director of operations. “It’s very important to us that they have the best equipment so they're able to provide care to the patients before we get there.”
Groshong said the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office also plays an important role in assisting with medical emergencies by enforcing automated external defibrillator and first aid training for all employees.
While response time is just over five minutes in the city, officials said on average, they arrive at the scene of an emergency in rural areas within 10 to 12 minutes. In the southern part of the county, it can take as long as 18 or 19 minutes.
“It all takes teamwork,” Groshong said. “We have ambulances posted here (EMS Post 1), we have ambulances posted far north in the middle of town, and in South St. Joe. So that spreads our crews out and allows us to respond as fast as we can, but for this reason, we really try to stress the importance of knowing CPR and other lifesaving skills.”
Groshong said bystanders can provide valuable assistance to the sick and injured before EMS arrives.
“It's just basic things that anybody can do, and they can definitely impact and save the life of a family member,” he said. “If you know how to do CPR, if you know how to control breathing and if you know how to control bleeding, those are three things, you never know when you might need them. We're more than happy as an agency to offer free training on that.”
