Steve Groshon adjusting CPR machine

Buchanan County Paramedic Steve Groshon adjusts a CPR assistance device Wednesday at Buchanan County EMS Post 1. Similar devices have been distributed to each of the county's rural fire departments to help with cardiac arrest response.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County's rural fire departments recently received CPR machines to provide additional assistance on medical calls.

The new devices already have been put to use, helping people suffering from cardiac arrest until EMS arrived.

