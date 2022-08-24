Buchanan County Paramedic Steve Groshon adjusts a CPR assistance device Wednesday at Buchanan County EMS Post 1. Similar devices have been distributed to each of the county's rural fire departments to help with cardiac arrest response.
Buchanan County's rural fire departments recently received CPR machines to provide additional assistance on medical calls.
The new devices already have been put to use, helping people suffering from cardiac arrest until EMS arrived.
It doesn't change how CPR is taught, and volunteer firefighters still will have to learn the typical practices. But it does reduce the number of factors to consider, said Chief Dennis Johnson of the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department.
"They make the process of professional CPR a whole lot simpler," he said. "(They) take pressure off of the responder to where they can concentrate on airway and some of the other issues that need to be covered during that emergency situation."
It's a valuable resource since rural fire departments often have limited firefighters available, and it could take ambulances longer to arrive when responding outside St. Joseph, Buchanan County Paramedic Steve Groshon said.
"We've got two or three firemen, plus our crew that we can rotate compressions with," he said. "Out in the county, you may have two people that respond and they may be doing CPR for 15 or 20 minutes instead of, you know, 10 minutes while waiting for the ambulance to arrive with the CPR device."
Eleven CPR devices were purchased for the rural fire departments using money from an American Rescue Plan Act grant.
Buchanan County EMS and St. Joseph Fire Department have used the devices for a couple of years, but it's the first time the county's rural departments have the option, Groshon said.
Having the resource available is extra important since the recommended amount of time for a person to provide chest compressions is two minutes before rotating to someone else, Groshon said.
