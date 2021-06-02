Every minute a cardiac arrest patient goes without care decreases that person’s chances of survival, which is why it’s important people know how to react in an emergency, a local EMS administrator said.

“Every minute that a person’s in cardiac arrest decreases their chances of survival by about 10% if no CPR is being done,” Andrew County EMS administrator Blake Rudel said. “So what people have to remember is that providing CPR maintains the patient until we can get to them. So even if it’s 10, 15 minutes that it takes us to get to you for some reason, if you’re way out in the country, you providing CPR is still increasing the chances of that person surviving.”

This week is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. Emergency crews note that even though people may have an idea of what to do if someone experiences a cardiac incident, bystanders can be reluctant to give CPR. It’s often family members who are most reluctant, Rudel said.

“We find out later they didn’t want to do it because they didn’t want to hurt (the patient) or they didn’t want to do it wrong …,” he said. “You’re not going to hurt them. All you’re doing is increasing their survival chances for us to get there.”

The proper way to do CPR is to place one hand over the other and use both to make rapid chest compressions, Rudel said. The person providing compressions should maintain a rate of 100 compressions per minute and swap with someone after about two minutes, if possible.

Factors that indicate whether a person needs care are called “signs of life,” Rudel said.

“Someone’s not breathing, someone’s not moving, someone’s not talking,” he said. “We say we look for signs of life. Now, when we get there we usually check for carotid pulses and different things like that, but we don’t expect people to be trained to do that.”

People can make use online of video tutorials on websites like the American Heart Association or Andrew County EMS to learn more. Dispatchers also can provide instruction over the phone if needed, Rudel said.