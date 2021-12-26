The Missouri Department of Conservation opened coyote hunting year-round in February to combat overpopulation, but one expert said the impact hasn't been felt yet.
The conservation department is going one step further in 2022, allowing the use of thermal imaging and night vision while hunting coyotes between Feb. 1 and March 31.
Part of why there's little visible effect could be due to the newness of the rule but another contributor might be the lack of money to be made from coyote fur, conservation agent Dave Carlisle said.
"A lot of people don't even hunt them anymore other than just chase them with dogs because there's just not much money in it for the fur," he said. "And they'd like to be able to come back and run their dogs more in that same area ... There's more money to be made buying, selling, trading their dogs than killing a coyote and trying to sell the fur."
Coyotes aren't just a rural Missouri issue. They also have a pattern of bleeding into suburban and urban communities, which can hit closer to home for residents, said biology professor Julie Jedlicka of Missouri Western State University.
"It is a real fear if you have small dogs," she said. "There's stuff you can do to help minimize the impact that coyotes may have, depending on where you live, but the fact that numbers are increasing is basically a response to the fact that they don't have any natural predators."
The risk of attacks on small pets can be mitigated by not letting them out alone at night because coyotes are less likely to attack something as big as a person, Jedlicka said.
Since coyotes are so adaptable, one of the best ways to limit their impact is by removing their food source. People should limit food kept outside for cats and dogs, avoid taking the garbage out the night before pick up and remove bird feeders, Jedlicka said.
"That's going to be something that's going to attract wildlife," she said. "If you feed birds, not leaving your bird feed out. Sometimes urban packs of coyotes can be smart, and they're omnivores, so they eat trash as well. They don't need to hunt."
Food is one factor, but coyotes also could be attracted by components like water, shelter and enough open space, Carlisle said.
"These animals, when they come into an urban setting, are going to behave differently than in a rural setting, for certain," he said. "They get more accustomed to people and so they're going to be more accustomed to different food sources that (are) readily available. And there's so many contributing factors that can lead to why a coyote's around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.