Law enforcement officers have no choice but to make contact with people in the public on a daily basis, so the COVID-19 pandemic has added a few extra steps to their daily work.
Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H, said troopers continue to do their daily work despite the pandemic.
"Law enforcement find themselves in a unique position. We’re still out there every day doing the job being visible contacting the public enforcing traffic laws making arrests things like that,” Angle said.
They do what they can to take precautions. Sheriff Bill Puett said his staff ensure deputies know if they are responding to a COVID-19-positive location.
"Protocols are ... we're still going to respond to service if it’s a COVID-positive address. The deputies know, they put on their personal protective equipment and they’re aware of that. They try to be cautious but at the end of the day we still have calls for service and still have to serve the community," Puett said.
Angle said arrests must be made in close proximity, but additional steps now are taken.
"Obviously there are times when we do have to make an arrest and be in close proximity and that’s when we utilize our PPE and use good practices, utilize our training that we received for the pandemic and things have gone relatively smoothly,” Angle said.
Puett said it can get complicated as a law enforcement officer to ensure clear communication while using face coverings and the continued debate of mask use has made the situation even more complicated.
"Kind of depending upon how people view this, some people want masks worn some people don’t want masks worn. Unfortunately as a law enforcement officer, we're taking any precautions we can but people need to understand the directives they're given and people need to be able to communicate directly with a law enforcement officer," Puett said. "Sometimes the mask is a barrier and we don’t want anyone we are in contact with to not understand or to misread a situation.”
Once past an active situation, there is a need for cleaning and sanitizing. This brought about a new technology to assist in the fight with COVID-19.
“We do a lot of cleaning, we have some partnerships where we do some of the UV-C disinfectant light in the vehicles on occasion," Puett said.
Buchanan County EMS has two large UV-C lights they are able to use to kill COVID-19 in vehicles and on equipment. The light is able to be placed in a squad car, and after eight minutes the vehicle is sanitized as well as any equipment or clothing in the vehicle.
Doors must be locked when the light is used and people can not be in contact with it while in use.