A recent Missouri state law change regarding the age of kids referred to the juvenile court system has created a staffing strain on the local detention center.
This year, the state decided 17-year-olds could be referred to the juvenile system, increasing the previous age by one year. The change went into effect July 14 when funding was approved, and the Buchanan County Juvenile Office already is seeing the effects.
“What we're experiencing and what we're projecting is an increase in our referral numbers and then more serious offenses, potentially from the 17-year-olds,” said Linda Meyer, the 5th Circuit chief juvenile officer.
In a calendar year, the office receives anywhere from 1,700 to 2,400 referrals. With the addition of 17-year-olds to the caseload, the office is trying to make sure it has adequate staffing to handle the increase and run the facility.
As part of the law change, the state allocated funds to Buchanan County for two full-time deputy juvenile officer positions. But the county is having a hard time finding people to work.
“When you take into account the difficult work environment of helping rehabilitate kids that have serious problems, it's hard. It's challenging to find people that want to enter that workforce,” said Dan Sharp, the chief deputy juvenile officer. “It's especially challenging to find males in this workforce. But overall, I mean, statewide, a lot of facilities, a lot of juvenile offices are struggling with that.”
The detention center does have certain job requirements that need a specific gender for tasks like pat-downs and supervising kids in bathrooms and sleeping areas. But male workers are hard to come by. Of the 14 positions in the detention center, only one is held by a male.
However, connected to the juvenile detention center is the Buchanan County Academy — a residential facility that houses kids who have gone before a juvenile court judge and are learning to reintegrate back into the community. The age change affects this facility, too.
“We do case planning where we identify the strengths and the challenges that kids and families have and we build individualized programming for each one of those kids,” Sharp said. “We'll continue to do that for 17-year-olds as well.”
The Buchanan County Academy can house up to 30 kids, while the juvenile detention center only houses six for those awaiting their time in court.
Yet both are understaffed. The openings are state positions, and therefore the salaries are dictated by the state. A detention aide who works in the secure facility makes $12.25 an hour. On the other side of the building, a detention aide in the residential program makes $13.33 an hour.
Since the two facilities are connected, staff are co-trained and can be used in both the Buchanan County Academy and the detention center. This helps alleviate any staffing strains, especially for those gender-specific tasks.
“We're trying to reach out to people who have a passion for this type of work, who want to do work that makes a difference, who want to help their community, who want to help shape kids' lives,” Sharp said. “We really have to connect with those types of people.”
The recent law change combined with the staffing shortage forces the Buchanan County Academy and the juvenile detention center to adjust to provide the best care for kids in difficult situations.
“The staff we do have are great. They are willing to step up, they're willing to help out,” Meyer said. “We work together to find solutions because that's what we have to do. We can't just shut things down in our line of work, so we have to figure it out.”
