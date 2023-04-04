County jail receiving funds for security improvement

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett talks about the government grant awarded to the county jail for security improvements. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The Buchanan County Jail will be enhancing security thanks to a half-million-dollar federal grant.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the American Rescue Plan Act funds will be utilized at the county jail by providing emergency call boxes, improving security cameras and adding a new fencing mesh.

