The U.S. Marshals Service can no longer house federal inmates at private facilities, so it wants to bring prisoners to Buchanan County.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order early this year that ends the Department of Justice’s use of private prisons. This means the U.S. Marshals Service can’t have contracts with CoreCivic, a company that runs a private facility in Leavenworth, Kansas. By the end of the year, about 450 federal prisoners from there will need a place to stay. One proposed idea is a new facility in Buchanan County.
Outside of private prisons, U.S. marshals house inmates in county jails and other state facilities through intergovernmental agreements. This is when the federal government pays the county a certain amount of money per prisoner in exchange for the services of housing and caring for them.
“They would pay per diem, if you will, for people that are being housed in this facility,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner. “Then we would negotiate what that per diem is, and then we would do the math and figure out at that per diem, with the number of beds that we would have to house these folks, would the numbers work for us to be able to make this a venture that would be worth us doing?”
The benefit for the county is that the per diem rate to house federal inmates is more than the state’s rate, which would bring in more revenue.
“The federal government pays very well in comparison to the state’s per diem,” said Mark James, the U.S. marshal of the Western District of Missouri. “It's quite a bit more. Really, it becomes a win-win. There's a good profit margin for the counties, but they're providing a very valuable service for the federal government at the same time.”
Typically these agreements aren’t for a specific period of time. Instead, either party can end the contract within 30 days. But the marshals said their contracts usually last decades, and they don’t terminate them unless a county is providing poor service.
“The norm has been, however, that, where we have these (intergovernmental agreements) in place with other counties, these partnerships have gone 25 to 30 years and longer and are still in place,” James said.
The marshals said they approached the Missouri Department of Corrections about using its facilities, but that agency wasn’t interested due to short staffing. This is also a concern locally. Any new facility would be staffed and managed by the county, and law enforcement is experiencing staff shortages, too.
“If the county moves forward and enters into this agreement, then that's going to be part of their operational worries to make sure they have adequate staff on hand,” James said.
Thursday’s discussion between the Buchanan County commissioners, the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service was just the beginning. The county has to crunch the numbers and see if it’s feasible and in their best interest to move forward with a new facility. At this point, there has not been a site proposed for a facility if one were to move forward.
“We have to back into the math of what we would get per diem for each person that would be housed there and do the math there and figure out if it makes sense,” Sawyer said. “There's a thought that it would be a good endeavor for us to strongly consider.”
