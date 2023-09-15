Counterfeit pills drawing concern for overdose increases

As overdose deaths in the U.S. linked to counterfeit prescription pills rise at a record-setting rate, local safety officials are emphasizing the importance of talking about drugs with kids before it's too late.
The number of deaths from fake pills, sold as opioid painkillers or the tranquilizer Xanax, more than doubled across the U.S. between mid-2019 and the end of 2021, according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the study, fentanyl was found in nearly all overdose deaths that contained evidence of counterfeit pills. Methamphetamine was also found in about 25% of deaths involving counterfeit pills.
The CDC noted that those who died from fake pills were often younger and had prescription drug misuse history compared to those killed by overdoses in other circumstances.
“When you’re young, it's a time of discovery and the temptation to experiment with drugs is very strong,” said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council. “If you don’t know what you’re taking, that can be very dangerous. It's much different than a pharmacy and a prescription drug where the purity levels are there and you know the content but this behavior can end up in serious illness or death.”
Fentanyl is frequently laced into heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, but a growing number of deaths were from counterfeit versions of ADHD medication and Xanax, two drugs that are popular among many teens.
As few as 2 milligrams of the drug can kill a person, and Lyon said preventing this type of drug misuse starts with early education.
“Talk to your kids at an early age and discuss the dangers of drugs and the dangers of taking someone else's pill,” he said. “When we go to the pharmacy and we get a prescription, it's prescribed for us, our height, weight or illness. So, when you take someone else's prescription you're taking a pill that's designed for someone else. Then if you crush it or cut it, the rate at which the medicine enters your body is altered. There are so many downsides to it.”
Officials want to remind people that substance abuse can start with one simple drug.
"A lot of this behavior starts with gateway drugs,” Lyon said. “Marijuana is a huge one. People get to where they enjoy marijuana and they want to try something different so they find a pill that's counterfeit.”
Missouri recently legalized fentanyl test strips in efforts to stop the U.S drug overdose crisis, and officials say if people need an indication of their drug being laced with fentanyl, the strips will inform you. Although, fentanyl test strips shouldn’t be relied on to prevent overdoses.
