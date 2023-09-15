Counterfeit pills drawing concern for overdose increases
Video play button

As overdose deaths in the U.S. linked to counterfeit prescription pills rise at a record-setting rate, local safety officials are emphasizing the importance of talking about drugs with kids before it's too late. 

The number of deaths from fake pills, sold as opioid painkillers or the tranquilizer Xanax, more than doubled across the U.S. between mid-2019 and the end of 2021, according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.