Kenny Cordonnier has been named St. Joseph's new fire chief.
Cordonnier has served as the interim fire chief since former Chief Mike Dalsing’s retirement earlier in the year. He is a 39-year member of the fire department and has spent the last nine years as the chief of fire prevention. Serving as backup to Dalsing over the past several years, Cordonnier has extensive knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the department and will provide continued leadership and initiative moving into the chief’s role.
Cordonnier’s appointment is effective immediately and his salary will be $110,000.
