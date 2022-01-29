1/29 CRASH

First responders work the scene of a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at Cook Road and North Belt Highway.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

The intersection of Cook Road and North Belt Highway is back open after a two-vehicle crash involving a Buick passenger car and a Nissan van at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

No medical transport was needed, St. Joseph police said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

