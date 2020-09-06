After a summer of gun violence and recent charges against community members in a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old, St. Joseph kids are returning to school where gossip and chatter can bring about questions.
Kimberly Warren is the CEO and founder of MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center, which is located near the site of the shooting at 20th and Messanie streets that killed Raelynn Craig in August. Warren said having a dialogue with kids hearing about violence is necessary for understanding how important personal response is.
“Some of our conversations are about conflict resolution, critical thinking, problem solving because most of the situations that people get involved in that involved violence and guns and delinquent behavior those are impulsive moments,” Warren said.
The need for instilling healthy habits and actions at a young age is important for Warren. She said learning early how to handle a situation when it doesn't go your way needs to be modeled.
“It’s very important that the dialogue continues right now surrounding what happens when the world doesn’t work on your behalf," Warren said. "Those conversations need to happen as young as possible, but sometimes the conversations we have with fourth- and fifth-graders have to happen with the parents and professionals as well."
LaTonya Williams is the associate director for Youth and Community Outreach at the Bartlett Center. She works with younger kids every day. Gun violence over the summer hit very close to home for some student, she said.
“We talk about everything, but I mainly listen first and I would advise a parent to listen,” Williams said. “The kids mainly ask why. You just have to tell them 'I don’t know, a lot of times people are angry,' 'Well how come they’re angry,' 'Well they don’t even know why they’re angry majority of the time.'”
Williams said ignoring the questions only makes things a child hears harder to comprehend.
“I always answer, I never tell a child 'Oh well, you’re just a child don’t worry about it,' because they are going to worry about it,” she said.
Willams wants change, and she said that comes from stepping outside of a comfort zone and getting involved in the community.
“I hope that people truly will listen. It’s not only a Black issue. If it’s an issue in our community, it’s my issue, and it’s your issue and it’s his issue. It’s our problem, it’s not only in Midtown or over there. It’s all of us and all of us need to fix these issues or they’re going to keep happening,” Williams said.
Williams said that first requires communication as adults, and Warren said this communication and transparency needs to be more prevalent.
“Anybody that is successful, we need to start sharing our stories of failure, how we grew up with no hot water, how our parents were not always communicating the right way how we were rejected, how we were abandoned, look at the public figures,” Warren said.
MCE works to create an outlet for kids in Midtown, but Warren said more people in the community need to get involved with the youth in any way they feel they can contribute.