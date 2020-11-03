Two new types of training have been added to the list for law enforcement personnel in Missouri.
Officers already are required to have a minimum of 24 hours of instruction every year.
"The Missouri Department of Public Safety just passed the directive that there will be an hour of implicit bias as well as an hour of de-escalation required next year, so that’ll be added to the training requirements," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
The continued training that officers do is key to their work on a daily basis, and the requirements cover all aspects of the job.
"Training is extremely important to make sure we keep all of our members current and best practices in everything we do," he said. "Driver recertification, emergency vehicle operations, those things that agencies do according to agency needs but it could be annually or biannually just depends on what their training calendar looks like."
Training is done many different ways -- in person, with other agencies and even remotely.
"We can send officers out to some type of training or we can use in-house expertise where we develop trainers. We have several trainers in house that we use," Puett said.
One of those in-house trainers is Matt Hufford, an investigator with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office. He said there's one big reason yearly training is necessary.
“Technology changes, things change. Society changes, policies change. It’s important to keep up, to maintain that you’re up on the current version of our software,” Hufford said.
Puett said his office is able to work with other local agencies to share ideas and experience to help each other.
"We also do a lot of partnerships -- we do partnerships with the police department, highway patrol, other local agencies so we can use expertise from those as well as use expertise from us and we do cross-training, which saves dollars and improves efficiency," he said.
Hufford is one of those trainers who shares his knowledge with other local agencies. He has been sent around Northwest Missouri to provide his expertise with tasers.
“I’ve taught at the police academy at Missouri Western, I’ve taught instructor school at the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. It’s important to share your resources to save money,” Hufford said.
But this year has proved challenging. Scheduling training and coming up with safe ways to hold it during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy.
"However, I will also say it does also present challenge because in the COVID world we have people who may be quarantined, we have other issues in staffing and it makes things a challenge when you have short staff and need to fulfill the duties and responsibilities that are required of your office daily," Puett said.
Hufford said he has made training possible through the pandemic by keeping classes small and utilizing CDC advice on mask use and social distancing. Two national trainings had to be postponed due to challenges with COVID-19.
Puett said training that does not require hands-on skills the way Hufford's does with tasers, has been moved online when possible. But officers have not stopped training, he said.