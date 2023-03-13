Spire flag

A flag in the ground notifies people there is a pipeline buried beneath the ground. It is important to contact Missouri 811 before digging to ensure no utility lines get cut.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

As yard work begins to ramp up with spring around the corner, it's important to remember to dig safely, because it’s the law. And this year, the organization responsible for getting utilities marked has undergone a rebrand.

Previously known as Missouri One Call or Dig Rite, the company to contact before someone digs is now Missouri 811. People are encouraged to call 811 or visit missouri811.org before digging so utilities in the area can be marked.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.