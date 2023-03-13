As yard work begins to ramp up with spring around the corner, it's important to remember to dig safely, because it’s the law. And this year, the organization responsible for getting utilities marked has undergone a rebrand.
Previously known as Missouri One Call or Dig Rite, the company to contact before someone digs is now Missouri 811. People are encouraged to call 811 or visit missouri811.org before digging so utilities in the area can be marked.
Missouri 811 Executive Director Randy Norden said this marks the change of an era and puts the company in solidarity with the rest of the industry nationwide.
“It keeps the communications clear and simple,” Norden said. “No matter if you're in Kansas or if you're in Missouri, you dial 811, because when you dial, they'll know where you're at and we'll redirect you to the appropriate place.”
While 811 is the new, preferred phone number, Norden said the previous number of 1-800-DIG-RITE will still be operable. They are also highlighting more of their online resources, as Norden said placing a request online allows for better service since people can look at the mapping system. All methods are free.
St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar said it’s important to contact Missouri 811 for safety because many things can be underground when someone goes to dig.
“Even if it’s a harmless new project you’re wanting to do, put in some steps or a deck, there’s chances for anything to be underground: pipelines, electricity, water lines,” Lamar said. “So, they just always want everybody to call ahead of time and get it marked ahead of time.”
Lamar said every few years he sees an incident that really impacts the community. Now, not only are there gas and electricity lines, there are many telecommunications lines underground to think about, as well.
Norden said contacting Missouri 811 ahead of time just helps create a safer environment.
“Especially if you’re getting electricity or gas lines involved in the picture, people can get hurt, or worse,” Norden said. “On a lesser note, you could cut broadband or cut fiber, and then you’re going to annoy a lot of people at the very minimum."
According to Norden, less than 15% of requests for utilities to be marked are placed by homeowners. Most are placed by professional contractors. He said it’s important for homeowners to know where their own lines are on their property because those don’t get marked after contacting Missouri 811.
“There is some level of risk to, if you're going to plant a tree in your own yard, even though the markings on the public right of way have been created, you may hit your own line that you own as a homeowner,” Norden said. “We don't mark that because we don't know where it's at."
However, if someone doesn’t know where their personal utilities are, Norden said there is a list of companies online at missouri811.org that perform location of utilities on privately owned properties.
Norden said locate requests tend to ramp up in the spring and summer, and it’s important to know it takes two days to mark utilities after contacting Missouri 811.
“The day they contact us, whether it's online or whether it's the telephone call, does not count,” Norden said. “So, if you call us on a Monday, (wait) Tuesday, Wednesday, then Thursday, you can excavate.”
Missouri 811 cannot enforce any punishments for not contacting them before digging; that is up to the attorney general. Although, Norden said typically if someone cuts a line, they will be responsible for paying for it to be repaired.
“It is wise if you're going to drive anything into the ground or do some bulldozing, take time to do the locate request with Missouri 811,” Norden said. “It cost nothing. You can save a life and protect utilities from getting damaged.”
He said the emphasis is getting people educated about digging safety, and there are lots of resources on the Missouri 811 website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.