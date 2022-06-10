Traffic cones block off a section of Messanie Street for construction workers to do sidewalk work Friday. The risk of a worker getting hit by a vehicle is among the biggest concerns when it comes to street work, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
For the past few months, there have been heavy levels of construction around St. Joseph and the surrounding area, meaning drivers have to increase their vigilance accordingly.
One of the biggest concerns is the safety of construction workers on streets and highways, said Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
“Those workers are out there to make safer roads for the motoring public to drive upon,” he said. “The main goal for (those) people is to go home at the end of their shift, whether it be Missouri Department of Transportation or a subcontractor out there. And that’s why they are wearing visible clothing trying to make themselves visible. And I’m sure that is their greatest fear of working along the side of the highway.”
People should allow extra travel time to account for heavier traffic, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
“Where there’s construction it creates congestion,” he said. “Oftentimes traffic, more traffic is funneled into a route that (isn’t) designed for that amount of traffic.”
Roadwork also can throw off a driver’s planned route and push people to alternate roads. That’s why it’s important to have a map on hand for emergencies, Hux said.
“I would not rely upon GPS, especially here in Northwest Missouri,” he said. “That’s why it’s always a good idea to have a state road map or even a road atlas inside your vehicle in case there is a detour.”
Even if a person doesn’t cause a crash or hit a worker, fines can increase significantly in construction areas to provide additional incentives against infractions, Hux said.
“Just a traffic violation in a construction zone is doubled or even triple at times,” he said. “It’s a minimum of $250 for a traffic violation in a construction zone. When those signs are posted and then also when it comes to hitting a MoDOT worker or highway worker, it’s a minimum $10,000 fine, and that’s just the seriousness of the offense.”
But it’s not just construction workers who drivers have to look out for. Maintenance work along the roadside is another common reason to have workers out there who could be at risk if motorists aren’t paying attention, Puett said.
“There’s a lot of machinery out there (and) of course, it’s slow-moving,” he said. “Not only do we have construction, you will see mowers out of the MoDOT and the county both out mowing medians and roadways.”
