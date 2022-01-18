After breaking ground a little less than a year ago, construction on Fire Station 8 has made significant strides and is expected to be completed in the coming months.
The station, which will be located on Mitchell Avenue by Missouri Western State University, broke ground April 15. St. Joseph Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier said that he had questions on the construction process in the beginning, but he now thinks the process has been going pretty well.
“It’s going along pretty good,” he said. “Seems like it takes forever, but I think it’s just the way things are for the most part. It’s such a project and they take time, but I think it’s coming along pretty good.”
Cordonnier explained that the design firm, WSKF Architects, which is in charge of the construction of Station 8, was also responsible for the construction of Fire Station 9 and Fire Station 11. Both stations opened during the summer of last year.
During the start of construction for Station 8, he said the site did have some instances of tools being stolen, but the site has now become more secure.
When complete, the station will feature aspects such as a workout facility and fire detox sauna. In addition, it will cut down on response time for fires east of Belt Highway.
“The station is also gonna house the EOC, the emergency operations center. We currently use the upstairs of Station 12 on St. Joe Avenue. It’s quite a cramped area,” Cordonnier said. “This’ll give us much more room, work out a lot better for us.”
Station 8 will have several advances when compared to already existing stations. For example, Station 9 has a much smaller garage to house vehicles. This is because the building is old and was originally built to house horses for pulling fire engines instead of fire trucks.
“I think the contract gives the construction company until May, but I expect it probably be done in April,” he said.
Cordonnier said a walk-through of the site is done every other week, and on the opposite week, a construction meeting is held.
“I’ll be glad when it’s done. It’s a long-drawn-out process but worth it in the end,” he said.
