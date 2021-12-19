Do you know what to do when faced with a yellow light at a traffic signal? Are you sure?
A recent crash on Mitchell Avenue was attributed to both vehicles' drivers not understanding who had the right of way at a blinking yellow light. There were no injuries reported in that case, but it highlighted the need for people to understand and adhere to traffic signals, police said.
Yellow-flashing lights can be confusing for drivers if they aren't paying attention, St. Joseph police officer John Foster said.
A flashing yellow light means drivers should continue through an intersection with caution. A flashing yellow arrow serves a similar purpose, but it's important to keep in mind what the specific implication is, Foster said.
"There are a few intersections, Belt and Frederick come to mind first, where you have a blinking arrow," he said. "When you have the blinking arrow, it means you can go with caution as long as no one's coming from the opposite direction because they have a solid green light. The idea with that is to help with congestion when the lights do turn red."
Issues with people not obeying traffic signals and road signs are more common than many people realize.
Motorists sometimes have problems with signals or signs if they're not familiar with an area, but that increases the importance of reacting accordingly, Sgt. Jake Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The more common issue is that people simply disregard the instructions.
"There's a few that some people may get confused on, but really our traffic signs are pretty clear," he said. "If you really look at them and study them, everything from a deer warning sign to railroad tracks ahead, there's all kinds of stuff out there where people drive."
A major concern Foster sees on highways is when people have to merge onto them. Motorists getting onto the highway are supposed to yield to those already on there, but that isn't always what happens, he said.
"You just need to pay attention to your surroundings," Foster said. "Hopefully the person on the highway, when you're getting onto the highway, sees you and is already over in the left-hand lane."
Another infraction common on highways is when drivers try to use emergency turnaround areas, Angle said.
"Those are marked, clearly marked, for emergency vehicles only," he said. "People sometimes interpret that as, 'Well, if I miss my turn I can use that,' when that's not what they're for. So yeah, that's a common traffic violation that we encounter out there."
