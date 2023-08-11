It's been a deadly week on St. Joseph roads, with four people killed in traffic accidents in a five-day span.
A four-vehicle crash occurred Thursday morning on the Missouri Route 759 on-ramp to Highway 36, in which a fully-loaded semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Silverado, which then pushed a fully-loaded dump truck into a commercial boom truck.
Two passengers of the Silverado, Diana L. Ptomey and Joyce L. Ptomey, were killed in the accident. The driver, David Ptomey, is in moderate condition, according to the St. Joseph Police Department.
The incident is still under investigation, as the Missouri State Highway Patrol commercial vehicle inspectors are looking to see if there were any malfunctions with the semi. Any citations or charges are pending.
This is an area that has been busier than normal given the closure of Interstate 229 near Downtown. However, that's not believed to have caused the accident, according to SJPD Sgt. James Tonn.
Thursday's crash wasn't the only one in the area this week.
St. Joseph resident Daurice Starr was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a car. The accident occurred at the intersection of Stockyards Expressway and Hickory Street.
Another St. Joseph resident, Brandie Goad, was killed Sunday evening in a crash in which a motorcycle she was riding on was struck by a car. The crash happened in the area of 17th Street and Fredrick Avenue.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. Neither Goad or the driver of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.
The driver of the car was a male and 16 years old, with no reported injuries. He stopped at a stop sign on 17th Street and was attempting to cross Fredrick Avenue when he struck the motorcycle traveling west on Fredrick Avenue, according to police.
The area was blocked off for three hours with traffic directed away from the scene.
