While one branch of the federal government accused a St. Joseph based company of violating court orders, another branch approved a loan over $400,000.
HPI Products, a company that mixes hazardous chemicals, is facing multiple allegations that it illegally dumps and leaks chemicals into the sewer system.
Despite those allegations, HPI Products received $441,580 in Paycheck Protection Program money to keep the company afloat during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.
Of that money, $353,264 was used for payroll. Another $53,236 was used for undisclosed healthcare costs, $30,080 was given to HPI Products to pay for utilities.
The other $5,000 was used for debt interest, according to the non-profit news organization ProPublica.
William Garvey, the company's leader, didn't respond to a request for comment through his lawyer.
Garvey previously pled guilty to illegally dumping chemicals. He was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of house arrest.
Despite the conviction, HPI Products still received the PPP loan, funded by the federal government.
According to the Small Business Administration, companies are ineligible for a PPP loan if an owner with a felony conviction in the last five years owns at least 20% of the company.
Garvey denies he owns HPI, though the EPA indicated in a court filing that he is the owner and named his as a defendant.
PPP loans can be forgiven in some circumstances, essentially turning the money into a grant. It's unknown if the money given to HPI Products was forgiven.
HPI Products used its worsening financial situation to avoid being held in contempt of court and to extend court ordered deadlines.
In 2011, HPI Products entered into a consent decree, a type of court order, agreed to by the company, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Under that agreement, HPI Products was to clean up its warehouses and make payments to pay civil fines for violating the law.
Court records indicate the government agreed to HPI Product's request to delay some of the payments and cleanup in 2018 because of the company's financial situation.
In 2018, the government dropped its request that a judge find the company violated the consent decree because HPI Products was making at least some progress in complying with the order.
Then, in April 2020, HPI Products received the PPP loan.
Six months later, the city of St. Joseph sued the company in an attempt to shut it down, telling a judge the company continues to violate the law.
Just over a year after the company received the PPP loan, the EPA went back to court June 15 to once again ask a judge to hold HPI Products in contempt.
If the EPA succeeds, the company will be placed in the care of a neutral third-party. That third-party would be asked to cleanup the warehouses.
A spokesperson for the federal government declined to comment about the lawsuit and the PPP loans.
According to the EPA, HPI Products stores chemicals used to make pesticides in rusting containers. After those barrels leak the chemicals, rainwater often leaks through the company's roof and mixes with the chemicals.
That mix of water and chemicals then enters the sewer system, government agencies say, in violation of the law.
