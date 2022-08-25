Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie holds two bags of pills believed to be laced with fentanyl in a previous photo. In an effort to find new ways to market the drug, people are adding rainbow coloring.
St. Joseph families are being warned of growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl," a new drug making its way to the market specifically targeting youth.
Capt. Shawn Collie with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said people are looking for ways to market the drug, and one of the new options is through rainbow coloring.
Rainbow fentanyl reportedly made its way to Missouri last weekend, with two batches found in the St. Louis area. Collie said it’s a matter of time before the drug makes its way to Buchanan County, so officers want to enforce warnings as soon as possible.
“We stay on top of every drug that’s coming in and out of our city,” Collie said. “Our goal is to always find the source of where the drugs are coming from, and we will find out and they will be prosecuted.”
Collie said during the past decade, the death rate of young adults has doubled as a result of fentanyl. He said that's one reason the Drug Strike Force will be monitoring this new drug closely, as it seems to be targeting a younger audience, which is concerning.
“It’s very scary that it’s being used in a form that’s appealing to younger kids,” Collie said. “If they get a hold of it, they’ll treat it as exactly what it looks like, and one becomes two, that’s how overdoses happen.”
Collie said the strike force is constantly bringing awareness to illegal drugs through partnerships and events. The agency will be holding an Overdose Awareness Event on Aug. 31 at Felix Street Square to bring the community together to fight against substance abuse.
Collie said he wants people to be aware of unfamiliar drugs and said that if pills aren't prescribed to you specifically, do not take them.
