Fentanyl

Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Capt. Shawn Collie holds two bags of pills believed to be laced with fentanyl in a previous photo. In an effort to find new ways to market the drug, people are adding rainbow coloring.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph families are being warned of growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl," a new drug making its way to the market specifically targeting youth.

Capt. Shawn Collie with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said people are looking for ways to market the drug, and one of the new options is through rainbow coloring.

