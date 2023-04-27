The last week of April celebrates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with this year’s theme centered around "Survivor Voices: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change."
The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office hosted a breakfast today welcoming all community members to come show their support.
“We do it to bring together victims and community agencies who have worked with those victims in some capacity,” said Siobhan Jackson, a victim advocate in the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office. “It’s just to talk about what's happened during the year, crime victims' rights. Just highs and lows and it’s really just to gather together.”
Dwight Scroggins, a former Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney, said this event allows victims to further connect with law enforcement officials.
“It's just an opportunity for people that work in the field and for victims who have been served and helped by people that work in the field to get together and enjoy a very non-formal chance to sit down and talk with each other,” Scroggins said. “People socialize and just renew old friendships.”
This is the first time the crime victims' breakfast has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured speeches from former Buchanan County prosecutors as well as a crime victim service award recognition ceremony.
“(The speakers) were instrumental in getting a Crime Victims Bill of Rights implemented in the Missouri State Constitution so that there is a bill of rights for victims,” Jackson said. “We don’t know how many people actually know that but our office acts as advocates. It’s our job to ensure those rights are met.”
Scroggins said the people who attend the breakfast create a very unique environment.
“It's a wide variety of people that are here with an unbelievable number of stories,” Scroggins said. “A lot of people in the room that have really had an impact on the development of victim rights, not just in Buchanan County, but in Missouri and some even at a national level.”
Jackson said the community always has a very positive reaction to the annual event.
“It’s just a time to be able to reconnect and just remember why we do what we do,” Jackson said. “It’s just another way to show that they haven’t forgotten whatever moment that changed their world. It’s still very real to them. Our lives tend to move on and many times, theirs don't. So we just want to make sure they understand we're still here for them. We're still a resource for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.