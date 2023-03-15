A vehicle ended up in the backyard of a St. Joseph residence on South 15th Street after fleeing police when they initiated a traffic stop. According to police, the driver hit another vehicle while fleeing, but no one injured was injured.
Although the driver was taken into custody, there are many similar situations locally where those committing the crimes don't get caught. This impacts both investigators and those harmed by the crime.
Officer John Foster, the hit-and-run investigator for the St. Joseph Police Department, said there have been more than 60 hit-and-runs in 2023 thus far.
Whether the damage is to property or a person, the investigation tactics remains the same.
"Every hit-and-run to me is important to solve. The more information any witnesses can come forward with or the victims can get at the time, the better off we are for them," Foster said.
Foster said he relies on many avenues to gather information in his investigations and that every bit of information helps.
"Different officers will look at crime pages for different things. I look at it periodically ... chatter online and sometimes people unknowingly provide information that's very useful at that time," Foster said. "Plus, if they actually catch some video on a Ring doorbell and they post that, that's information that can be added to the report later."
If involved in a crash, residents should gather and exchange any bits of information possible from the other person at the scene.
In terms of reporting incidents, the public has access to an online system called the St. Joseph Crime Stoppers that allows residents to hand over information anonymously.
"Driver's name, insurance information, policy number, agent's number, license plate, that's all that's needed to exchange information," Foster said. "Just document everything as best you can."
If someone tries to get away, chasing after the vehicle is not recommended.
"Get a photo without chasing ... there's no reason to make a bad day even worse," Foster said. "Sometimes the smallest bit of information can lead us to the suspect. And there's no such thing as too much help."
Foster said the community plays a huge role in assisting the department in solving these crimes.
"That's one thing about St. Joseph. It's a very supportive community. They look out for each other as best as they can," Foster said. "Everybody knows we're short-handed, and help from the citizens is greatly appreciated."
For residents that have information on hit-and-runs, they are encouraged to contact the St. Joseph Crime Stoppers at (816) 238-8477 or submit an online form.
