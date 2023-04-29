Community works to stop violence

Local advocates protested youth violence Saturday afternoon in the wake of a Kansas City shooting involving a black teenager that is just the latest example of kids being the target of gun violence.

The event, which was organized by EMPAC, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, and the St. Joseph NAACP, had community leaders from churches and the school board rally to stop hate, and to stop violence.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

