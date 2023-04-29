Local advocates protested youth violence Saturday afternoon in the wake of a Kansas City shooting involving a black teenager that is just the latest example of kids being the target of gun violence.
The event, which was organized by EMPAC, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, and the St. Joseph NAACP, had community leaders from churches and the school board rally to stop hate, and to stop violence.
Community faith leaders spoke out and shared emotional speeches about taking a stand and guiding the youth, as well as adolescents, to see the importance of things that don’t involve taking a life.
Mary McDonald, the event organizer and a pastor in the community, said this event was important to someone like her who cares about people and removing barriers.
“With events over the last few weeks like Ralph Earl and the others who have been shot for being in the wrong place by accident, I felt like it was important for the community to come out and be able to make a statement to say, this has got to change,” said. McDonald.
McDonald said it’s important for people to speak out about tragedies that are happening across the world because you never know when it could be someone close to you, which is why they protested with the community.
“Sometimes, we have a tendency when we see it on the news, our brain says, ‘Wow’, I can't believe that happened over there,” she said. “But it could have been any of us. It could have been any of our children or grandchildren, our nieces are nephews, the people we go to church with, it could have been me.”
Community leaders wanted people to leave the protest keeping a key message in mind, to speak out for what is right and wrong.
“I want folks to walk away with a different ear when they hear these things.” said McDonald. “I want us to be able to process information when we hear hate. We need to speak out against it. When we hear love, we need to encourage it, whatever our differences might be. We are all God's creation.”
