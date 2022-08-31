St. Joseph residents gathered at Felix Street Square to honor International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, sharing personal stories and paying tribute to those affected.
The goal of the day, which is recognized internationally on Aug. 31, is to better understand overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
Deputy Mayor Randy Schultz spoke at the event, along with Stephanie Malita of the St. Joseph Health Department. Those in attendance were invited to speak on their experience with or being around those struggling with drug addiction.
One of the speakers at the event was Melissa Farrell, who spoke about her late daughter Lacey Fanning who died of a drug overdose, her mother said. Farrell said that in order for things to improve, prayer must play an important part.
“Nothing is going to change without him (God) ... we have got to come back to God,” Farrell said.
Another speaker, Eric Stone, said that asking for help is the key to taking steps toward becoming clean.
“I am almost four and a half years clean ... I was only able to get clean because I finally accepted help from people,” Stone said.
Local businesses set up booths and tables to provide information and resources to help those struggling with addiction, along with those interested in helping out.
Some of the local organizations that were in attendance included the YWCA, The Family Guidance Center, St. Joseph Health Department and the St. Joseph Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.