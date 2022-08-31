Remembrance table

Pictures of community members who have died from drug overdoses are displayed at Felix Street Square on Wednesday.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents gathered at Felix Street Square to honor International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, sharing personal stories and paying tribute to those affected.

The goal of the day, which is recognized internationally on Aug. 31, is to better understand overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

