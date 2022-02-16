Buchanan County Juvenile Office has received 600 referrals for runaway children since 2019, including 148 in 2021.
Contributing factors can range from issues with home or school life to substance abuse, so it’s important to establish a line of communication with children from a young age, Buchanan County Chief Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said.
“That open line of communication starts from when a child is very young,” she said. “You have to establish those lines of communication, make sure that your child is open with you; you need to be open with them. It’s very important to set boundaries so that they know what your expectations are.”
It can be difficult to try and impose boundaries on a child after they’ve grown up without worrying about them, especially since every child reacts differently, Meyer said.
Sometimes the communication a child needs isn’t with parents or family, but with a professional, Meyer said.
“It’s important for the child to know that there are people outside the home environment that are trusted individuals,” she said. “Maybe that is your counselor, maybe that is your school resource officer. It’s important for a parent or guardian to let their child know that it is OK to speak to those people if there’s a situation that comes up.”
The odds of finding a runaway child significantly decrease once they’re gone at least 24 hours, Meyer said.
One of the biggest facets of communication is how well parents keep tabs on when children visit with friends, she said.
“Oftentimes parents do not know what address their child may frequent,” she said. “They don’t know the complete names of their child’s friends. They don’t have accurate contact information, and so again, it goes back to that parenting. Be aware of who your child associates with, make sure you know where your child is at.”
Many parents rely on cellphones and specific apps to track where their children are, but that doesn’t work if mobile devices get turned off, lost or broken, Meyer said.
