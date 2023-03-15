Andrew County Ambulance District Director Blake Rudel, right, demonstrates how to apply an IV to the arm of EMT Brian Roebuck in a 2022 picture. Being able to effectively communicate with patients is one of the biggest concerns when EMS crew arrive on-scene, Rudel said.
Emergency responders often find themselves working in high-intensity situations, but their jobs become more difficult when additional barriers are introduced.
In addition to the stressful scenarios where patients are already interacting with EMS crews, other significant barriers include a lack of effective interpretive skills, cultural differences and bias or distrust, according to a recent study published in the JAMA Network of medical journals.
Andrew County Ambulance Director Blake Rudel said it's a concern any time someone can't communicate effectively.
"We run into a lot of patients that are under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, (where) there's that language barrier," he said. "Even though it might not be a foreign language, there's definitely a communications barrier and a language barrier there.
And then (another barrier is) just age. I've had a lot more kids that I've had to try to build that rapport with that were, you know, 2 or 3, that really couldn't express what was going on with them."
When it comes to differences in a patient's native language, there usually is a person on hand who can translate, or a mobile app works well enough to get the job done, Rudel said.
Cultural differences can be a matter of a person's religious or familial background, or just what generation they come from. Those aspects highlight the need to relate personally to patients, Rudel said.
"Those first impressions when you're walking off that ambulance, that's going to help with that barrier," he said. "You always have to know your audience."
Another key factor is that responders remain calm. If they're running and out of breath upon arrival, then it's more difficult to calm patients down, Rudel said.
"We want to appear (like) we know what we're doing and we want to project that to the patient," he said. "That's going to start the calming effects right away ... that's your body language and that's your demeanor, so those go a long way to calming the situations."
