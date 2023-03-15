Blake Rudel demonstrating IV (copy)

Andrew County Ambulance District Director Blake Rudel, right, demonstrates how to apply an IV to the arm of EMT Brian Roebuck in a 2022 picture. Being able to effectively communicate with patients is one of the biggest concerns when EMS crew arrive on-scene, Rudel said.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Emergency responders often find themselves working in high-intensity situations, but their jobs become more difficult when additional barriers are introduced.

In addition to the stressful scenarios where patients are already interacting with EMS crews, other significant barriers include a lack of effective interpretive skills, cultural differences and bias or distrust, according to a recent study published in the JAMA Network of medical journals.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.