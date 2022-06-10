Temperatures are on the rise throughout Missouri, leading many in St. Joseph to seek better means of cooling off.
Starting Sunday, temperatures are expected to fluctuate between the high 80s and into the 90s, possibly for a few weeks. On top of that, high humidity is expected to push the feels-like value of these numbers into the high 90s and possibly 100s.
If people are not careful, these high temperatures can lead to health issues such as heat rash, cramps and stroke, among others, making access to water and shade a necessity for long periods outdoors.
Andrew King with Buchanan County EMS said it's important to stay hydrated and take preventative measures to combat heat illnesses.
"When people are exposed to heat for extended periods of time, we're worried about several things," King said. "One of the things that can happen is dehydration. When your body starts getting dehydrated, you know it needs its electrolytes, it needs that water to function properly. So, if you're not drinking enough water, you can become very dehydrated, and once you start down that path, it can lead to things like heat exhaustion, heat stroke and things like that."
St. Joseph residents have the opportunity to visit the now-open Aquatic Park, Liberty Oak Splash Pad and Krug Pool for heat relief. The Aquatic Park is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Liberty Oak Splash Pad at Hyde Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and the Krug Pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Swimming every day, however, is likely unreasonable for many in St. Joseph, leaving those without reliable cooling with limited options.
Kylie Strough, president of United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said there are some other options for those who don't have reliable cooling.
"For those who might lack air conditioning, trying to see if you can get even just a fan in the room you are in (will help)," Strough said. "One of our partner agencies, AFL-CIO Community Services, recently saw an influx of fans donated to them. Oftentimes, organizations like the Salvation Army and others will see fans come into their buildings that they can then distribute to those that need them."
If you or someone you know need assistance with cooling or other issues, the Help Me Hotline is available to provide support at 816-364-1131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.